Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03, reports. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of C$135.28 million during the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$14.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.37. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$15.45.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

