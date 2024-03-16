Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ET opened at C$14.93 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$10.03 and a one year high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of C$135.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 1.0702509 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.