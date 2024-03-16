Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 5,000 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, David Schrenk sold 253 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $2,064.48.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, David Schrenk sold 1,504 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $12,753.92.
Everspin Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 177,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
