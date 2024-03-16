Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Anuj Aggarwal Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 20,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,185.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 48 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $399.84.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $95,956.65.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

