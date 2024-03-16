EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Ventures Lllp Link Sells 91,838 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,982.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $180,071.43.
- On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $9,600.58.
- On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46.
EverQuote Price Performance
EVER opened at $17.55 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $600.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
View Our Latest Report on EVER
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EverQuote
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.