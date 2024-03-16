EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Ventures Lllp Link Sells 91,838 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,982.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $180,071.43.

On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $17.55 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $600.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

View Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.