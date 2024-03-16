EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Sells 33,560 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $624,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,615,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,048,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

