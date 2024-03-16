Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on March 27th

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Everest Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Group to earn $68.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $392.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average is $379.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.55. Everest Group has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92.

Insider Activity

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 62.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

