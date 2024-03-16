European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$36.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

