Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $54,947,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.