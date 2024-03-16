Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.
EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EEFT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of EEFT stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euronet Worldwide
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.