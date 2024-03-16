Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) CAO Andrew Levy Sells 2,409 Shares

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EQC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 569,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,266 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 781,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

