Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 5,755,155 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $12,504,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

