Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

