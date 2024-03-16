Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

