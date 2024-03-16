EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $47,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

EQT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $33.44 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.