enGene Holdings Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENGN)

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for enGene in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s FY2028 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

ENGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. enGene has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

