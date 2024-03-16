Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,937. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

