Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS MTUM traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $182.54. 1,057,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

