Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FID. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,878.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.87. 23,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,793. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

