Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.92. 73,069,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $297.19 and a 1-year high of $448.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

