Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

DUK stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.71. 6,196,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

