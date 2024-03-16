Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,113 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

