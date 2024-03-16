Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,198 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.29% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEED. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 57,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,856. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

