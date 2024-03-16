Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.15. 558,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

