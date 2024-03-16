Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,371 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 209,367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 645,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 278,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 564,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.