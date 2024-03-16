Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Tesla by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.57. 97,146,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $520.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

