Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Cut by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $512.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.30 and its 200-day moving average is $471.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

