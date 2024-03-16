Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 14th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 1,189,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 782,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,217,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

