EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.06 and traded as high as C$4.66. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 22,128 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 12.67.
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
