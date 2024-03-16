Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 14th total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ebang International Stock Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ EBON traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. Ebang International has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $18.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebang International by 162.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

