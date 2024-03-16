Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 15,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,892. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.1374 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 647,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,518 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,789,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

