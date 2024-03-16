Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.02

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.27. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 583,062 shares changing hands.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 84.05% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 122,549 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

