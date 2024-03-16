e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.41 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.75 ($0.15). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 12.38 ($0.16), with a volume of 160,861 shares trading hands.

e-therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £71.87 million, a P/E ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

Get e-therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e-therapeutics news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 91,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £7,306 ($9,360.67). Corporate insiders own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About e-therapeutics

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.