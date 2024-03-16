Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 389,406 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 389,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $11,802,895.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,033,604 shares in the company, valued at $31,328,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Travis Boersma sold 296,603 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $10,176,448.93.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $33.93 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,131.00 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $18,332,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

