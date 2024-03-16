Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.98

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.98 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.43). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 32.75 ($0.42), with a volume of 152,994 shares.

DUKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £138.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

