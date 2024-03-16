DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

