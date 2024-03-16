Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Sells 5,040 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 15,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $111.27. 38,264,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.