Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.37. 6,153,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

