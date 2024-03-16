Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $12.94 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1,989.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,859 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 128.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 414.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.52. 3,277,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,961. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

