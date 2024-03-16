Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-7.300 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $127.42 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

