Diversified Trust Co Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Linde were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.2 %

Linde stock opened at $468.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.36 and a 200-day moving average of $404.97.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

