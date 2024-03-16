Diversified Trust Co Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 60,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.52.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $492.46 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.63. The firm has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

