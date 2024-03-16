Diversified Trust Co Buys 30,577 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $309,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $470.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.99 and a one year high of $476.30. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

