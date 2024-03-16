Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $268.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.66 and a 200-day moving average of $279.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

