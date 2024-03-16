Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,852 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 157,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

META stock opened at $484.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.64 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

