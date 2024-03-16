Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

DHC opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $589.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

