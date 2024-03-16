Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 423,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 510,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.