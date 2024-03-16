Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.75 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

