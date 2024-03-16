DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 3.1% Higher

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.14. 952,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,991,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

DHT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 31.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DHT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 110,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after buying an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

