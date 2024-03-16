Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:DM opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $211.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

