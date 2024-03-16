Desjardins Lowers SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$9.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
SIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.60.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Insider Activity at SilverCrest Metals
In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. Also, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
